Foodie Friday: Fresco

A new healthy spot has opened shop at The Lyndon at Springtown.

Looking for a delicious salad or grain bowl? Trying to eat well? Or maybe you recently started a new diet? Fresco is the right spot for anyone in search of a health-conscious meal.

Fresco features a down-the-line concept. You can choose between a wide variety of salad greens and grains. Move down the line and you’re met with many selections to choose from, between delicious meat-based proteins to veggies aplenty.

What to get:

During our visit to this new San Marcos restaurant, my dining companion, who has been on a strict “no sugar diet,” chose Fresco’s Keto bowl. This delicious bowl came with shredded kale, fresh arugula, grilled adobo lime chicken, avocado, red cabbage, cucumber, roasted seed mix, queso fresco and avocado yogurt ranch. This hefty bowl rang up at only $10.85.

I chose to build my own bowl, which started off at $9.85. To start building your bowl, you get up to three base selections, which includes baby arugula, shredded kale, baby spinach, fresco power greens, cilantro brown rice or fresco grains.

After picking your base, you move down the line and pick your protein. Fresco has multiple protein options from grilled adobo lime chicken to black bean falafel.

Next you get to pick five toppings. This is where making your bowl gets tricky. There are many selections to choose from. If you want any additional toppings, you can get them for $0.45 each.

Before making your dressing selection, you can get any of Fresco’s freebies: fresh cilantro, lime squeeze or hot sauce.

Fresco has multiple dressing options: smokey red pepper vinaigrette, citrus cilantro vinaigrette, chipotle caesar, avocado yogurt ranch, sesame lime, Mexican green goddess and extra virgin olive oil.

For the bowl I built, I went with baby spinach, cilantro lime brown rice, pulled pork — which was a new item when we visited, grilled veggies, boiled egg, avocado, charred corn, cherry tomato pico and queso fresco. I topped the bowl off with a lime squeeze and hot sauce. For the dressing, I went with the avocado yogurt ranch.

Maybe you’d like to sample another one of Fresco’s lifestyle bowls. Consider trying the vegan bowl, which comes with a fresco blend of greens, cilantro lime rice, mushrooms, onions and peppers, avocado, cherry tomato pico, rainbow carrots, cucumber and sesame lime dressing. The paleo bowl features shredded kale, adobo lime grilled chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, avocado, boiled eggs, red cabbage, sunflower seeds and a lime squeeze. The double protein bowl comes with cilantro lime brown rice, two servings of grilled adobo lime chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, charred corn, red cabbage, masa croutons and citrus cilantro vinaigrette.

You can’t go wrong with any bowl at Fresco.

If you go:

Fresco is located on the bottom floor of The Lyndon at Springtown — 200 Springtown Way, Suite 120.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

For more information visit frescoeats.com.