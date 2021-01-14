Foodie Friday: Hays County Bar-B-Que

Hays County Bar-B-Que always pleases the taste buds.

From the savory and spicy jalapeño cheddar sausage rings and juicy brisket to the perfectly sweet banana pudding, you can’t go wrong with picking this San Marcos spot to eat for your next meal.

Step into Hays County Bar-B-Que, pick up a try and get ready for an excellent dining experience. This barbecue eatery has plenty of meat selections to pick from, including traditional beef brisket and sausage.

“Our process gives each of our meats an outstanding flavor that makes it hard to choose a favorite,” the restaurant says on its website. “So come by and judge for yourself and find your favorite!”

Make sure to sample one of their many side dishes to go along with your meal. Maybe you’re in the mood for potato salad and beans. Or maybe, you’re wanting to venture out and try their jalapeño cream corn. With high-quality sides, Hays County Bar-B-Que makes it challenging to just try one.

Don’t just take our word about this restaurant. Texas Monthly has named it a Top 50 barbecue joint since 2013.

“The brisket has a smoky, rosy ring and dark crust with an almost sweet crackle,” Texas Monthly wrote on its top 50 list. “The jalapeño-cheese sausage will have you nodding your head as if to say, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s good.’”

What to get:

On our visit to Hays County Bar-B-Que, I chose to sample the beef brisket and a jalapeño cheddar sausage ring. I paired the meal with potato salad, pickles and a refreshing sweet tea. The perfect amount of food for lunch. The sausage provided a nice heat with the jalapeño. The brisket, which is smoked for 18-20 hours, had a nice smoke ring and a nice bark around it. The potato salad was nice and creamy.

My dining companion went with a turkey sandwich, jalapeño cheddar sausage ring and banana pudding for desert.

Hays County Bar-B-Que has plenty of options. Consider trying their pork chops, beef ribs and pork ribs. You can also sample pork belly and chicken. Looking for a sandwich, the barbecue eatery sells sliced brisket, chopped beef, sausage, pulled pork and pork belly sandwiches.

You can get the traditional potato salad, beans or cole slaw to accompany your meal. But consider sampling the jalapeño cream corn, hatch chile mac and cheese or twice baked casserole.

Don’t forget to grab some cubed cheese, avocados, tomatoes and crackers to go with your plate.

See Hays County Bar-B-Que’s full menu at http://www.hayscobbq.com/our-menu.

If you go:

Hays County Bar-B-Que is located at 1612 S. Interstate 35

Hours are 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. — or until sold out — on Sunday.