Foodie Friday: Highway 80 Feed Barn

In search of a delicious burger, we made the quick trek to Martindale to get a taste of Highway 80 Feed Barn.

We were rewarded for our short journey with an outstanding burger. These burgers came packed with flavor. The meat was well seasoned and the veggies were fresh.

This Martindale restaurant describes its delectable handheld meals as “Old fashion burgers made with fresh certified black Angus beef, never frozen, grass fed, no antibiotics (and) USDA certified.”

Highway 80 Feed Barn has plenty of burger options but it also serves fresh catfish, salads, sandwiches and delicious appetizers.

What to get

We visited Highway 80 Feed Barn during the lunch hour so we tried to keep it light. But walking into the restaurant made that a challenge. We were greeted to the smell of fresh burgers being cooked.

Naturally, both me and my dining companion had to try one of Highway 80 Feed Barn’s burgers.

I went with the bacon cheeseburger all the way. This delicious burger came with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mustard. The burger was outstanding. The bacon and pepper jack both perfectly complemented the beef. The veggies were nice and fresh. The mustard was also a good choice.

I picked French fries to go with the meal, and little did I know, Highway 80 Feed Barn provides a heaping portion of fries with a single order. This was an excellent meal.

Highway 80 also has your usual onion rings and potato chips for side items. The restaurant also offers the haystack — chili cheese fries — and Texas Cheese Fries, which includes jalapenos, bacon and ranch.

My dining companion went simple with a cheeseburger. It too was a delicious meal.

Highway 80 has several specialty burgers to choose from if you’re more adventurous than we were during our visit.

This burger spot features its BBQ Bacon Burger, which comes with BBQ sauce, grilled onions and bacon. There’s also the Hickory Cheese Burger, featuring hickory sauce, grilled onions and cheddar cheese. Highway 80 also has its Black Bean Burger, which includes a black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo.

Looking for something other than burgers? Look no further than its catfish.

Highway 80 Feed Barn offers a fried catfish basket with, which comes with four catfish strips, fries, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and Texas toast, which rings up at $8.99. Or you can get a large catfish basket for $10.99. There’s also a superior catfish sandwich, which features catfish, lettuce and tartar sauce served on Texas toast.

Highway 80 Feed Barn has additional sandwich options. A chicken tender sandwich, BLT, patty melt, chicken melt and grilled cheese.

Highway 80 also offers jalapeno poppers, hamburger sliders, beef hot dogs, and a crispy chicken basket,

On the weekends, you can get chips and queso for $5.99.

Looking for something lighter? Highway 80 Feed Barn offers several salad options, including a house salad, southwest salad, grilled chicken Caesar salad and a cheese burger salad.

If you go

Highway 80 Feed Barn is located at 17033 State Highway 80 in Martindale.

The restaurant is open for lunch between 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and dinner from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Highway 80 Feed Barn is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Sunday. The Martindale burger joint is closed on Monday.

For more information visit the restaurant’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Highway80FeedBarn