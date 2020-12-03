Foodie Friday: Taqueria El Charro Tapatio

Nestled just east of the Square, Taqueria El Charro Tapatio provides delicious food at a great price.

Whether it’s the chips and salsa to start the meal to well-flavored carne guisada, Taqueria El Charro Tapatio is sure to please your taste buds.

This Mexican eatery has a wide variety of options from breakfast to combination dinner plates.

After our visit to Taqueria El Charro Tapatio, we’ll be sure to visit the restaurant again. As they say on their takeout menu: Disfrute su comida y regrese pronto! (Enjoy your meal and come back soon).

What to get

During our visit to Taqueria El Charro Tapatio, me and my dining companion were both impressed with the complimentary salsa. It was perfectly spicy and the chunky tomatoes and onions were fresh. The tortilla chips were nice and warm.

For lunch, I chose the Texas plate, which came with two cheese enchiladas, carne guisada, rice, beans and guacamole. The enchiladas were tasty with cheese aplenty. The carne guisada was tender and flavorful. The rice and refried beans were great as well. The added guacamole perfectly complemented the flavors on the plate. A hearty plate that only rang up at $10.99

My dining companion went with Taqueria El Charro Tapatio beef enchiladas, which came with rice, refried beans and a salad. Much like the cheese enchiladas, these beef enchiladas were well-seasoned and well worth the $10.50.

Both of our meals came with flour tortillas, and red and green salsa. My dining companion, who claims he can handle all spicy foods, was taken aback by how hot Taqueria El Charro Tapatio’s red salsa was.

If you’re heading to this restaurant for breakfast consider its huevos rancheros, machacado con huevo, migas or chilaquiles. Taqueria El Charro Tapatio also has plenty of breakfast taco options, including usual selections such as chorizo and egg; potato and egg; bacon and egg; and bean and egg. All breakfast tacos are $1.65 each before 11 a.m. and $2.25 after 11 a.m.

Taqueria El Charro Tapatio has a wide variety of lunch/dinner plates, including carne asada, bistek ranchero, pechuga de Monterrey and carnitas ala Mexicana among others.

This San Marcos eatery also has fish options, including a grilled fish fillet plate, shrimp quesadillas, shrimp cocktails, grilled shrimp, camarones a la diabla and caldo de camaron.

Taqueria El Charro Tapatio also serves caldo de res, pozole and menudo (only on Saturday and Sundays) — all perfect as the weather gets chillier in San Marcos.

During the weekend, Taqueria El Charro Tapatio serves carnitas and barbacoa by the pound, which come with six flour tortillas or 10 corn tortillas and salsa.

To see the full menu visit: https://www.facebook.com/Taqueria-El-Charro-120681551281244/menu

If you go:

Taqueria El Charro Tapatio is located at 311 E. Hopkins St. and is open 6:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays.