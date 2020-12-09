Texas State's in-person graduation ceremonies begin Thursday

Texas State University will host an in-person, socially distanced commencement ceremonies for fall 2020 degree candidates on Friday, Dec. 11 outdoors at Bobcat Stadium.

Spring and summer 2020 graduates will have the opportunity to attend in-person commencement ceremonies on Thursday, Dec. 10.

In addition, a virtual ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12 for fall 2020 graduates. All in-person ceremonies will be live streamed.

In-person commencement ceremonies will be limited to 25% capacity in guest seating in Bobcat Stadium. Graduates will be arranged to ensure socially distanced seating. Face coverings that completely cover the nose and mouth will be required for all graduates and guests in attendance. In the interest of health and safety, shaking hands and hooding of doctoral graduates will not occur.

Spring and Summer degree candidates will attend ceremonies at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Fall degree candidates from the College of Applied Arts, McCoy College of Business and Graduate College will attend the 9 a.m. commencement ceremony Dec. 11.

Fall degree candidates from the College of Fine Arts and Communication, College of Liberal Arts, University College and Graduate College will attend the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony Dec. 11.

Degree candidates from the College of Education, College of Health Professions, College of Science and Engineering and Graduate College will attend the 7 p.m. commencement ceremony Dec. 11.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 12, the virtual commencement ceremony video with degree conferral and other traditional ceremony elements will be streamed on the commencement website at www.txstate.edu/commencement.

Approximately 2,100 students are candidates for undergraduate and graduate degrees during Friday's three ceremonies, with approximately 1,000 taking part in Thursday's two ceremonies.

Because in-person commencement ceremonies will be held in Bobcat Stadium, they may be cancelled due to inclement weather. If the forecast calls for rain or storms, all ceremonies that day will be canceled. Texas State will announce any cancellations the evening prior. Day-of cancellations may occur due to sudden weather changes or lightning.

Alongside in-person commencement ceremonies, graduates will be able to jump in the San Marcos River at Sewell Park on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday between from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m, and Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. Graduates must distance themselves from other groups and wear a mask except when jumping into the river. Groups can enter at the Aquarena Springs/Sessom Drive intersection or the University Events Center.