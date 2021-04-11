Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
County announces upcoming walk-up vaccine clinics

Sun, 04/11/2021 - 4:00am

Hays County announced that it will hold several walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in April and early May. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available at Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic in San Marcos, 401 Broadway St. Suite A, on April 15, 19 and 20, and on May 3 and 4.

