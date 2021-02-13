San Marcos mayor signs local state of disaster declaration amid winter weather

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson has signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster with wintry precipitation expected Saturday night and throughout the weekend.

Hughson’s declaration goes into effect for seven days unless continued by the San Marcos City Council or terminated due to improved conditions. The city said it is encouraging area churches to broadcast services to their congregations virtually or cancel services this weekend to reduce traffic on roads as conditions deteriorate.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the next several days. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Hays County, which into effect Saturday morning and stretches through Monday at 12 p.m. The NWS is forecasting light icing accumulations Saturday with ice on already frozen surfaces quickly becoming problematic. A “more robust” system is expected to arrive Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Snow accumulations between 1-3 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are possible.

“This cold air that’s over us right now, we’re kind of gonna stay in this cold pattern for several days,” NWS meteorologist Yvette Benavides said. “Since we’ve been so cold for a good amount of time now, the roads have had a chance to cool off quite a bit and so impacts may come on faster than what we saw (Thursday).”

Benavides said anywhere between 1-1.5 inches of snow may be seen in San Marcos on Monday morning.

“Sunday afternoon that’s where we’re gonna see some changes with some wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and then changing over to snow by Monday,” Benavides said, adding that north winds will blow 15-20 mph on Monday and gusts may be in the 30-mph range.

The City of San Marcos recommends residents remain off roadways and use extreme caution if driving is unavoidable. Although the city’s Transportation Division and the Texas Department of Transportation have treated roadways with de-icing solution and sand, roads will continue to be slick, making traveling dangerous.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to more than a dozen ice-related crashes along Interstate 35 and continues to receive calls throughout the area, the city said. SMPD is working with area wrecker services to tow any vehicles parked along city roadways, the city added.

With freezing weather expected to continue for days, the NWS recommends everyone to remember the four Ps: People, pets, pipes and plants. People are advised to check on neighbors, bring in pets from the outdoors, wrap pipes and cover plants or bring them inside.



The city said anyone wanting to report weather-related animal concerns should call the SMPD non-emergency line at 512-753-2108 and Animal Protection Officers will be dispatched as needed.

The city said it expects demand for electricity to increase as temperatures remain below freezing, which could result in system overloads. The San Marcos Electric Utility is encouraging residents to conserve power by lowering thermostats to 68 degrees, and avoid using large appliances such as washers, dryers, ovens and hot water heaters, specifically on Monday and Tuesday.

Residents can call 512-393-8313 if they experience a power outage. For water outages or sewage problems, call 512-393-8010.

In an effort to help community members in need, the city is also working with The Salvation Army, Southside Community Center and H.O.M.E. Center of Central Texas to provide individuals with hotel vouchers. Additionally, Hays County Emergency Management is coordinating temporary shelter locations for anyone unable to obtain other accommodations.

Southside Community Center

518 S Guadalupe St.

San Marcos

512-557-0795

The Salvation Army

300 S CM Allen Parkway, Ste. 100

San Marcos

512-557-3661

Hays Hills Baptist Church

1401 N Farm to Market Rd. 1626

Buda

512-295-3132

Dripping Springs United Methodist Church

28900 Ranch Road 12

Dripping Springs

512-894-7123

Westover Baptist Church

1310 Advance St.

San Marcos

512-214-2258

First Baptist Church of Wimberley

15951 Winters Mill Parkway

Wimberley, TX

432-634-2364

The city said individuals are asked to call ahead to ensure shelters can accommodate requests because of COVID-19 restrictions. Individuals must provide their own sleeping gear, the city said.

Individuals can also call, text, or leave a voicemail for H.O.M.E Center of Central Texas at 512-270-8433.

Additional resource information may be found at: https://hayscountytx.com/2021/02/13/resources-for-those-in-need-during-f....