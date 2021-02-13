San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson speaks at a press conference at the Hays County Historic Courthouse on March 15, 2020. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo
San Marcos mayor signs local state of disaster declaration amid winter weather
San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson has signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster with wintry precipitation expected Saturday night and throughout the weekend.
Hughson’s declaration goes into effect for seven days unless continued by the San Marcos City Council or terminated due to improved conditions. The city said it is encouraging area churches to broadcast services to their congregations virtually or cancel services this weekend to reduce traffic on roads as conditions deteriorate.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the next several days. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Hays County, which into effect Saturday morning and stretches through Monday at 12 p.m. The NWS is forecasting light icing accumulations Saturday with ice on already frozen surfaces quickly becoming problematic. A “more robust” system is expected to arrive Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Snow accumulations between 1-3 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are possible.
“This cold air that’s over us right now, we’re kind of gonna stay in this cold pattern for several days,” NWS meteorologist Yvette Benavides said. “Since we’ve been so cold for a good amount of time now, the roads have had a chance to cool off quite a bit and so impacts may come on faster than what we saw (Thursday).”
Benavides said anywhere between 1-1.5 inches of snow may be seen in San Marcos on Monday morning.
“Sunday afternoon that’s where we’re gonna see some changes with some wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and then changing over to snow by Monday,” Benavides said, adding that north winds will blow 15-20 mph on Monday and gusts may be in the 30-mph range.
The City of San Marcos recommends residents remain off roadways and use extreme caution if driving is unavoidable. Although the city’s Transportation Division and the Texas Department of Transportation have treated roadways with de-icing solution and sand, roads will continue to be slick, making traveling dangerous.
The San Marcos Police Department responded to more than a dozen ice-related crashes along Interstate 35 and continues to receive calls throughout the area, the city said. SMPD is working with area wrecker services to tow any vehicles parked along city roadways, the city added.
With freezing weather expected to continue for days, the NWS recommends everyone to remember the four Ps: People, pets, pipes and plants. People are advised to check on neighbors, bring in pets from the outdoors, wrap pipes and cover plants or bring them inside.
The city said anyone wanting to report weather-related animal concerns should call the SMPD non-emergency line at 512-753-2108 and Animal Protection Officers will be dispatched as needed.
The city said it expects demand for electricity to increase as temperatures remain below freezing, which could result in system overloads. The San Marcos Electric Utility is encouraging residents to conserve power by lowering thermostats to 68 degrees, and avoid using large appliances such as washers, dryers, ovens and hot water heaters, specifically on Monday and Tuesday.
Residents can call 512-393-8313 if they experience a power outage. For water outages or sewage problems, call 512-393-8010.
In an effort to help community members in need, the city is also working with The Salvation Army, Southside Community Center and H.O.M.E. Center of Central Texas to provide individuals with hotel vouchers. Additionally, Hays County Emergency Management is coordinating temporary shelter locations for anyone unable to obtain other accommodations.
Southside Community Center
518 S Guadalupe St.
San Marcos
512-557-0795
The Salvation Army
300 S CM Allen Parkway, Ste. 100
San Marcos
512-557-3661
Hays Hills Baptist Church
1401 N Farm to Market Rd. 1626
Buda
512-295-3132
Dripping Springs United Methodist Church
28900 Ranch Road 12
Dripping Springs
512-894-7123
Westover Baptist Church
1310 Advance St.
San Marcos
512-214-2258
First Baptist Church of Wimberley
15951 Winters Mill Parkway
Wimberley, TX
432-634-2364
The city said individuals are asked to call ahead to ensure shelters can accommodate requests because of COVID-19 restrictions. Individuals must provide their own sleeping gear, the city said.
Individuals can also call, text, or leave a voicemail for H.O.M.E Center of Central Texas at 512-270-8433.
Additional resource information may be found at: https://hayscountytx.com/2021/02/13/resources-for-those-in-need-during-f....